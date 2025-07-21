Army to sponsor education of Punjab boy who served tea to soldiers during Op Sindoor

Recognising exceptional patriotism and maturity beyond his years, the Indian Army’s Golden Arrow Division has decided to fully sponsor the education of 10-year-old Shravan Singh, who supplied refreshments to soldiers during Operation Sindoor in the border district of Ferozepur in May this year. Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, GOC-in-C Western Command, felicitating Shravan Singh in Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT)

As tensions simmered, Shravan, a Class 4 student at a government school in Tara Wali village in Mamdot block—just a kilometre from the Indo-Pak border— rose to the occasion with unwavering spirit.

Side by side with his father Sona Singh, he assisted Indian Army troops by serving them milk, lassi, water and essential supplies—often moving through high-alert zones bravely. His tireless efforts and commitment were feted by the army in May as well.

Now, in a special ceremony held at Ferozepur Cantonment on Saturday evening, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, announced the army’s decision to bear the boy’s study expenses.

“In Shravan, we see not only courage but remarkable potential. The army stands with him every step of the way,” said Katiyar while felicitating Shravan.

“From admission fees to academic necessities, every aspect of his education will be taken care of, ensuring that financial limitations never hinder his journey. This is more than support—it is a foundation for a future filled with promise and purpose,” he added.

Son of a dairy farmer, Shravan in May had said he too wanted to join the army when he grew up.

“He wasn’t afraid. He wants to be a soldier one day as well,” his proud mother, Santosh Rani, had said then. “The soldiers became his friends. They loved what he did for them,” she added.

His father, Sona Singh, had said the 10-year-old was “thrilled” to do what he was doing: “From the very first day, he insisted on helping the jawans. We supported him and he never gave up.”

Under Operation Sindoor, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan launched an offensive against Indian military bases and resorted to shelling the border areas for the next three days until a ceasefire was reached on May 10.

As the India-Pakistan hostilities grew and swarms of drones hovered over border towns, the usually quiet Tara Wali village had turned into a strategic staging ground, with rows of soldiers stationed on farmland and Shravan quietly moving among them, serving tea and milk as a quiet hero.

