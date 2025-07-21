Op Sindoor in focus as Parliament opens on Monday

The Centre on Sunday signalled its willingness to discuss Operation Sindoor in Parliament and indicated that it might also respond to US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan as the Opposition sharpened its demands during an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session. Leaders from different parties take part in an all-party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament in Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the Centre was open to holding discussions on any topic of national importance, including Operation Sindoor—India’s direct military response to the Pahalgam terror attack—during the session, which begins on Monday.

“We are open to discuss important issues such as Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. These issues are of great importance to the nation. The government will never shy away from a discussion,” he said after the meeting.

Also Read | Opposition looks to corner government in Parliament over Pahalgam, US claims, Bihar SIR

During the meeting, which was attended by 54 leadersfrom across parties, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) sought a debate on Operation Sindoor, people aware of the matter said. According to two leaders, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, a member of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), also favoured a discussion on the issue.

The Congress demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Operation Sindoor and Trump’s claims. “We have hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country from the House. There are important issues like the Pahalgam attack and the security lapse [which led to it]… The statements coming from the US President in some way, raise questions on the dignity of India, the bravery of the Indian Army,” Congress’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said. He added that the Opposition will also seek answers from the government on the ongoing voter roll drive in Bihar.

Also Read | 100 MPs signed notice to impeach HC judge: Kiren Rijiju

People aware of the matter said that it was not immediately clear if the PM will reply on the issues and added that defence minister Rajnath Singh might present a detailed statement on Operation Sindoor.

Rijiju added that the “government will respond appropriately in Parliament” to US President Trump’s claim that he brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the recent conflict.

“When we start discussing the matter, we will make a statement. Whether it is the US President or anyone, I can’t give any reply now. When there is a discussion, a reply will be given,” he said and added that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will decide which issues will be discussed. To be sure, Indian officials have repeatedly denied Trump’s claim and maintained that the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was finalised without any mediation by the US.

The session will be the first sitting of the House since the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. The government is expected to highlight the success of the military response, including the destruction of terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and project the operation as setting a “new normal” in India’s anti-terror strategy, people aware of the matter said. The Opposition, on the other hand, planned to question the Centre over what it has called “intelligence failures” leading to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 civilians dead, and over Trump’s comments, they added.

Revolutionary Socialist Party’s (RSP) NK Premachandran suggested to the government that the Prime Minister should make an opening statement on the Pahalgam issue, people aware of the matter said.

Janata Dal (United) did not press for a discussion on these issues in the meeting, but its leader Sanjay Jha, who led one of the seven all-party delegations to key capitals for an outreach on Operation Sindoor, told HT that the success of these delegations should be discussed in Parliament.

“It was a successful trip... The delegations met a cross-section of people. Everyone spoke in one voice… We told international leaders, today it’s us, tomorrow it can be you. It is the state and army of Pakistan who support these terrorists. There can be a discussion on these delegations,” Jha said.

Other flashpoints

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is also likely to be a key point of contention during the session. Opposition parties have alleged that the move will disenfranchise millions of voters, while the BJP and Election Commission have said that it will help weed out ineligible names from the voter list.

“Important questions are being raised today regarding the right to vote. The Election Commission is shying away from talking to various political parties and is not giving clarifications. Important questions are being raised about the upcoming elections in states, about the entire electoral structure, and about the constitutional democratic structure, Gogoi said.

Sanjay Jha rejected the charge and said: “We have reports that people do not have any issue with this (Bihar SIR). If there is any issue, we will meet the Election Commission...,” he said.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule also spoke about the alleged imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, which continues to be a burning political issue, people aware of the matter said.

Rijiju added that the government plans to table 17 bills during the monsoon session as he urged the Opposition to ensure smooth proceedings. “We have requested them to ensure that the House functions properly. The ruling side and Opposition should work together with good coordination. We might be political parties of different ideologies but it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that Parliament functions properly—the Opposition’s as well as the government’s,” he said.

The session is schedule to conclude on August 21. BJP president and Union health minister JP Nadda was also present in the all-party meeting.