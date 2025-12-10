Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Armyman, his cousin, hotel owner booked for raping 2 minor girls in Barnala

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 08:56 am IST



Police have booked three individuals, including an armyman and a hotel owner, in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl and her friend, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police reports, on December 1, Gurnam Singh and Karan Singh allegedly lured the two minor girls to a local hotel. Police said the accused booked rooms and subsequently engaged in sexual relations with the minors after reportedly promising them marriage. (iStock)


Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Satvir Singh stated that the case originated from a complaint lodged on Thursday by a 17-year-old girl. The complainant reported that she had befriended an army man identified as Gurnam Singh, a resident of Amritsar, via social media. She subsequently introduced her friend to Gurnam’s cousin, Karan Singh, and the four began communicating.

According to police reports, on December 1, Gurnam Singh and Karan Singh allegedly lured the two minor girls to a local hotel. Police said the accused booked rooms and subsequently engaged in sexual relations with the minors after reportedly promising them marriage. The accused duo then fled the hotel the following morning.

An FIR has been registered at the Barnala Police Station under Section 65 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

DSP Singh stated that the owner of the hotel, Amritpal Singh of Raikot, has also been nominated in the case for abetment. He allegedly facilitated the crime by failing to properly check the girls’ documentation. DSP Singh indicated that the arrest of all three accused is expected shortly.

Efforts to contact SSP Sarfaraz Alam, DSP Satvir Singh, and the Barnala SHO for further details regarding the case remained unsuccessful.

