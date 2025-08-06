Army’s Dagger Division salutes Op with Sindoor Dwar in Baramulla

The army’s strategic 19 Infantry Division, also known as Dagger Division, has named one of the prominent gates at its headquarters in Baramulla Sindoor Dwar after the successful military operation under which precision strikes were carried out on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The army’s 19 Infantry Division, also known as Dagger Division, has named one of the gates at its headquarters in Baramulla Sindoor Dwar after the successful military operation. (HT Photo)

The gate of the division headquarters, located near the offices of the Baramulla deputy inspector general of police and senior superintendent and police, is manned 24x7 and reflects the pride the army takes in the operation. “The gate is dedicated to the success of the operation in May to avenge the targeted killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam,” said an officer posted in the division.

The Dagger Division is responsible for the security on the Line of Control from Gulmarg up to Uri. The forward posts in Uri had come under intense cross-border shelling by Pakistan between May 7 and 10 before the ceasefire was announced.

During Operation Sindoor, the division and its formations had played a key role in responding to the shelling besides air and drone attacks from across the LoC.

India had launched the operation in the early hours of May 7, bombing nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. The pre-dawn strikes, which killed at least 100 terrorists, sparked a series of attacks and counter attacks across the western border, involving fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and artillery and rocket duels. In one such counterattack on the night of May 9-10, the air force struck targets at 13 Pakistani air bases and military installations. After four days of fighting, military hostilities were stopped on May 10 as the two nations reached an understanding.

Besides Sindoor Dwar, the army has named several sites in Baramulla after top commanders and operations that it wears as a badge of honour. It had recently named the stadium after the country’s first chief of defence staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, who had at one time commanded the 19 Infantry Division. A park in the heart of the city, which also has a public library, has been named after Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Indian commander-in-chief of the Indian Army. A hall, which was earlier a cinema house, is named after former army chief General KS Thimayya.