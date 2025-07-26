Army’s Shaurya Bharat EV car rally reaches Ambala

The Shaurya Bharat EV drive, flagged off by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, reached Air Force Station Ambala on Friday, as part of its three-day rally from July 25 to 27, 2025. The rally, themed “Sena ke Saath Paryavaran ka Vikas”, aims to promote environmental sustainability while paying tribute to India’s defence personnel. The aim of this car rally is to commemorate the success of “Operation Sindoor” and honour the valour of our Armed Forces, army said in a statement. The Shaurya Bharat EV drive reached Air Force Station Ambala on Friday as part of its three-day rally from July 25 to 27. (HT Photo)

A defence spokesperson said that the flag-in ceremony at Airforce station, Ambala was conducted by Air Commodore B Satish, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Ambala in the presence of distinguished guests. ”This event represents a powerful convergence of India’s greatest strengths: the indomitable courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation’s commitment to environmental sustainability. The event promotes civil-military engagement and underscores India’s push for clean energy, responsible mobility, and environmental stewardship,” the spokesperson said.

A total of 112 participants from Air Force, Army, Navy, DRDO, Coast Guard, NCC and Ministry of Defence are part of this rally, is being organised by the Progress Harmony Development Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in collaboration with the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing and will cover approx 800 kms in 40 sponsored Tata vehicles constituting mainly electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, serving as a special tribute to India’s defence personnel.

The rally will visit colleges/universities enroute to interact and inspire youth, and motivate them to consider a career in the Armed Forces, emphasising the values of courage, discipline, and patriotism.PHDCCI Youth Affairs and Sports Committee chair Arshad Shawl expressed that the Shaurya Bharat EV Drive is a token of gratitude to the Armed Forces. The rally embodies the spirit of Shaurya (bravery) with the vision of a green and self-reliant India.The rally will route to Adampur tomorrow and return to New Delhi, fostering a sense of unity and environmental awareness among participants and spectators alike.