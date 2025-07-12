Around 50 Pak terrorists active in Jammu

Around 40 to 50 terrorists, largely Pakistanis, were active in Jammu region and the Army has intensified anti-terror operations to neutralize them at the earliest, said officials familiar with the development. While an unprecedented security grid had been put in place for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, around 50 Pakistani terrorists were active across eight districts of Jammu, said defence sources. (PTI file photo/for representation only)

They said districts like Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch had the presence of Pakistani terrorists.

“They belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Toiba terror outfits. We have intensified anti-terror operations and are not giving them any breather,” they added.

Sources also confided that survival of these terrorists in the upper reaches was not possible without local support.

On June 7, a terrorist guide was captured along the LoC in Rajouri district.

Mohammed Arif Ahmed, of Datote in Nikiyal area of Kotli district in PoK, was captured by troops near forward Hajura post in Gambhir area of Rajouri district.

He was leading a group of four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists into the Indian side when he was overpowered and arrested by alert army troops.