Arrest Khalistani elements associated with Waris Punjab De: Bittu

Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has demanded the immediate arrest of Khalistani elements associated with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group by Punjab government, accusing them of plotting to assassinate him and other political leaders in Punjab. The conspiracy, he claimed, has been exposed through leaked chats on social media platforms. Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu has demanded the immediate arrest of Khalistani elements associated with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ group by Punjab government, accusing them of plotting to assassinate him and other political leaders in Punjab. (HT File)

Bittu stated that the central government has also taken serious note of the plot masterminded by the leaders of Waris Punjab De. He revealed that several accomplices of Amritpal Singh, who were earlier lodged in Dibrugarh jail, have been shifted to Punjab, further reinforcing suspicions about Amritpal’s role as the chief conspirator.

He criticised the Punjab government for what he described as a lenient stance toward criminal elements masquerading as political activists. He warned that the activities of groups like Waris Punjab De were pushing the state toward instability reminiscent of its dark past.

“The Centre will not allow anti-national forces to destabilise Punjab,” Bittu said.

Reaffirming his commitment to peace and unity, Bittu reminded the public of his family’s legacy of sacrifice.