Arrest WFI chief by June 9 or face another stir: Tikait to govt

Khap leaders from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have given an ultimatum till June 9 to the government to arrest Wrestling Federation of India’s chairman Brij Bhusan Saran Singh, failing which they will launch a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait speaks during a khap panchayat in Kurukshetra on Friday. (ANI)

A meeting was called in Kurukshetra to deliberate on the next steps to be taken over the protest by women wrestlers, who have accused the WFI chief of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including a minor.

The wrestlers had given five days’ time to the government, on being persuaded by senior farmer leader Naresh Tikait for not throwing their medals in the Ganga, which will expire on Saturday.

“We had taken five days’ time from wrestlers and but have sought more time from them as the government has invited us for talks and a delegation will be sent for the same,” said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait while briefing the media after the khap meeting. He also demanded security for the wrestlers and their family members.

Committee will hold talks with govt, says farmer leader

“The government has taken a step forward as Brij Bhushan’s Ayodhya rally scheduled for June 5 has been cancelled. Our committee will hold talks with the government and our first demand will remain the arrest of the WFI chief,” he said.

He said during the meeting, representatives of khaps decided to give more time to the government till June 9 and if he isn’t arrested till then, lakhs of people will reach Delhi to launch a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar.

“We will take wrestlers along with us to Jantar Mantar and will start a fresh agitation on June 9,” he said.

He said the agitation will continue peacefully and the khap representatives will hold meetings in different parts of the country to unite people.

“We want the government to follow the law as people are arrested soon after registration of FIR under the POCSO Act,” said Tikait.

‘Protesting wrestlers daughters of nation, not linked to one community’

Speakers at the khap meeting also tried to counter the claims that the wrestlers were instigated by some political parties and belong to the Jat community. They emphasised that the wrestlers do not belong to a particular caste but are daughters of the country. “These daughters belong to all chattis biradari,” said Tikait.

Even the members from Brahmin, Gurjar, Roar and other communities addressed the gathering and expressed their support to the protesting wrestlers.

Stay united, don’t get misled by govt: Khap leaders

Over hundreds of leaders of khap panchayats urged the members of the community to get united and not to get misled by the government.

“Sangwan Khap is with the wrestlers and we will follow and support whatever decision is taken by the khap leaders. But there is a need to get united and raise a voice together. The agitation should remain peaceful,” said Nar Sing, a representative of the Sangwan Khap.

Advocate Jagdeep Ghangas of the Ghangas Khap said there is a need to unite all khaps and communities as the government is trying to divide people on the lines of caste and religion. “We need to unite and fight for our daughters,” he added. Malik Raj of Malik Khap said, “All khap panchayats should come together and inform Union home minister Amit Shah about the strong protest if no action is taken against the WFI chief.”

However, differences among khap leaders also came to the fore as an argument broke out between members of different khaps during the meet, invoking senior leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, to urge the attendees to maintain peace. It is learnt that some khap leaders got agitated as they were not allowed to speak during the meeting.

