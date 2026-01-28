Arrested in 2024 extortion case, Goldy Brar’s parents sent to 3-day remand

A Muktsar district court on Tuesday extended the police remand of the parents of foreign-based designated terrorist Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in an extortion case, by three days. Goldy Brar, a key figure behind the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was designated as an individual terrorist by the Centre in 2024. (HT File)

Goldy’s father Shamsher Singh, a former assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in Punjab Police, and mother Pritpal Kaur, both residents of Muktsar, were arrested under Punjab government’s war against gangsters — “Operation Prahaar” — from Amritsar on Monday morning where they were staying in a hotel. The arrests were made in a case of extortion and criminal intimidation registered at the Muktsar Sadar police station in December 2024, where a schoolteacher at Udekaran village received death threats and a ransom demand of ₹50 lakh.

Shamsher Singh was compulsorily retired in 2021 after alleged involvement in a murder case.

After hearing the arguments, the civil judge (senior division) Neeraj Kumar Singla sent them to police remand. Both will be produced before the court on January 30.

Lawyer of the accused Babu Singh Sidhu told reporters that they were produced in the Muktsar district court on Monday evening and were sent to a day’s police remand.

Sidhu further said that the court was apprised that the FIR did not contain the names of Goldy Brar or his parents and the police dragged their names after more than a year of lodging a case against unknown persons.

Muktsar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Darshan Singh said they will interrogate the accused to further trace the financial trail and probe if they acted as conduits for Goldy Brar’s operations within the state.

He added that while the caller identified himself to the complainant as a member of the rival Devender Bambiha gang, investigators found a tactical alliance between that group and Goldy Brar’s network during the same period.

Police say Goldy Brar’s father and mother had no legitimate source of income and were “surviving on proceeds of crime”, specifically ransom and extortion money.

While Goldy originally moved to Canada on a student visa in 2017, intelligence agencies believe he relocated to California in the US following the issuance of an Interpol Red Corner Notice.

The long-standing partnership between Goldy and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi ended recently, with the two formerly close allies now heading rival factions and accusing each other of betrayal over the handling of legal cases and the murder of accomplices. Brar is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.