3 held following scuffle at Sheshnag camp of Amarnath Yatra: J&K Police

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three persons involved in a scuffle among pony walls in the Sheshnag Pahalgam on Amarnath yatra route in south Kashmir on July 15 in which ponywalas and few Amarnath pilgrims had sustained injuries. HT Image

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said three accused persons have been detained.

“On 15th July, at Sheshnag, there was scuffle between pony walas (amongst themselves), which resulted in minor injuries to ponywallas and a few yatris. Situation was immediately brought under control,” ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

He also ruled out that there was no stone pelting on Amarnath yatris.

Soon after some yatris had uploaded a video on social media, the J&K government denied any such incident had taken place and termed the video related to scuffle between ponywalas who ferry pilgrims to Amarnath cave.

