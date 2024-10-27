As smog shrouds Ludhiana, doctors warn people with lungs, heart ailments

As air quality gets bad with the harvesting season on and cases of paddy straw burning starting to surface, the people suffering from lung and heart ailments need to be more careful, doctors have warned. Ludhiana on Sunday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 125, which is classified as “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Commuters on a foggy morning in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

“People who have pre-existing lung or heart conditions are at risk of having their symptoms exacerbated with rising pollution,” said Dr Amanpreet, senior physician at the civil hospital.

“Pollution increases respirational problems and if people with lung and heart conditions are exposed to polluted air for long it can make their conditions worse,” she added. She asked people to consult their doctors to have their medication revised according to the air quality.

“The medication that was working fine for normal conditions may not prove enough with deteriorated air quality. It’s advisable to see the doctor and have it evaluated,” she added.

Dr Amanpreet advised people with these problems and allergies to avoid venturing out during peak straw burning hours in particular and prolonged exposure to polluted air in general or at least wearing a mask.

“The doors and windows should be kept shut, and the rooms with lung and heart patients can also have air purifiers to give them relief,” she said. She emphasised not ignoring if the symptoms become worse and visiting the doctor immediately.

According to figures on the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre site, the state has so far seen a total of 1,995 cases of stubble burning this season. Doctors worry that the air quality will worsen around Diwali.