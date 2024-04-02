 As wheat harvesting draws nearer, PSPCL braces to deter fire incidents - Hindustan Times
As wheat harvesting draws nearer, PSPCL braces to deter fire incidents

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Apr 02, 2024 10:49 PM IST

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) sets up control room to prevent wheat crops from catching fire during harvesting, issues safety instructions for farmers.

Ahead of the wheat harvesting in the state, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has set up a control room to prevent the crops from catching fire.

“Special instructions have been given to the sub divisional officers and other officials in the areas where power lines are located. Furthermore, fire stations have also been kept on alert” said PSPCL in a press release.

Besides, the department has also advised the farmers to take some precautions. “During this time, harvested wheat should not be stored near electricity lines or transformers and gang operated (GO) switches,” said PSPCL officials.

PSPCL advised farmers to create a buffer of 10 meters around poles to avert a disaster.

“The power line should not be touched with bamboo or sticks. Unauthorized individuals should not tamper with the GO switches. Apart from this, the stubble should not be set on fire,” said PSPCL officials.

Finally, PSPCL advised farmers to use the harvester machine only during daylight hours.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / As wheat harvesting draws nearer, PSPCL braces to deter fire incidents
