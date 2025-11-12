As winter sets in, missing streetlights leave Ludhiana residents at risk of accidents

As the winter season sets in, residents across Ludhiana are grappling with dangerously low visibility on city streets, exposing the persistent problem of missing or non-functional streetlights in several localities. Missing and non functional streetlights at focal point area in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Many major roads and residential lanes continue to remain poorly lit, putting commuters and pedestrians at risk of accidents and petty crimes. The situation is particularly severe in industrial areas such as Dhandari, Tajpur road, Giaspura and focal point, where poor illumination has led to a spike in incidents of mobile and cash snatching, officials said.

Explaining the gravity of the situation, Kulbir Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Focal Point police station said, “The area is prone to petty crimes such as mobile snatching, cash snatching and even stabbing. Every week, we report three to four such cases, mostly occurring during evening hours due to inadequate lighting. There have also been incidents of road accidents caused by poor visibility.”

He further pointed out that certain stretches such as Jeevan Nagar street leading to the focal point, Ganpati Chowk and focal point phase 5 remain particularly vulnerable. “These pockets often remain engulfed in darkness, leading to regular mishaps. We have started mapping such areas and have increased patrolling from 6.30 pm to 11 pm to curb these incidents,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents raised their concerns, saying the lack of functional streetlights has turned even routine travel into a daily ordeal and a constant safety risk.

Sumit Kumar, a local commuter said, “The roads are full of potholes and the lighting is so inadequate that it becomes difficult to navigate after dark. In industrial areas, heavy vehicles move throughout the night and without lights, driving feels extremely risky. We have to depend on the headlights of passing vehicles to see the way. It is extremely unsafe, especially during foggy evenings.”

Echoing similar concerns, Manpreet Kaur, a factory worker who returns home late in the evening, said, “We often walk in groups to feel safer. The streets are so dim that miscreants often hide behind parked vehicles or in overgrown shrubs and with the thick winter fog setting in, spotting them becomes nearly impossible. Many of us have stopped carrying valuables or even using our phones while walking to avoid becoming easy targets for snatchers.”

When contacted, Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer (XEN, Light Wing) of the municipal corporation (MC), said the department conducts maintenance drives ahead of winter to ensure visibility during foggy nights. “However, the issue of non functional lights is often linked to theft. In areas like the Southern bypass and focal point, miscreants steal streetlight cables and components from streetlight poles, which disrupts the entire line,” he said.

He added that in several cases, entire wiring networks have been stolen, making repairs time-consuming and costly. “We replace the lights as quickly as possible, but recurring thefts hamper the process,” he said.

He further noted that to address the recurring problem, the MC is planning a major lighting project. “A tender worth ₹7 crore will be floated by November 27 for the installation of around 2,000 new streetlights in the focal point area,” Singh added.