CBSE Class-10 results 2023: Panchkula lad Asees tops Chandigarh tricity

Asees Jot Singh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored an impressive 99.8% to top the tricity in the CBSE Class 10 exams, results of which were also declared on Friday. Asees Jot Singh of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, scored an impressive 99.8% marks to top in Chandigarh tricity. (HT)

The 16-year-old says he is deeply focused on studies, and started studying Class-10 level science and mathematics in Class 9 itself, as he has been participating in national-level olympiads. After winning the CBSE Aryabhatta Ganit Challenge-2022 held recently, on Friday, too, he was out of the town to participate in an olympiad.

His father, Manmohan Singh, is market head at IndusInd Bank, Haryana, and mother Gaganjot Kaur is a homemaker. He says his mother helps him study by sitting next to him, and talking to his family, which also includes his elder sister, Taranjeet Kaur, is a great stress buster. He hopes to get into an IIT.

Mahira Soni, 16, of New Sunny Enclave and Sehaj Kaur, 15, of Sector 43, both students of Manav Mangal Smart School, Mohali, were placed second in the tricity by securing 99.6% marks.

Both want to become doctors — Mahira a neurologist and Sehaj a paediatrician. The girls are against using any form of social media, and attribute their success to consistent study schedule.

Brahmbir Singh of Learning Paths School, Mohali, came in third with a score of 99.4%. He wants to pursue computer science engineering. His father, Jaskirat Singh, is also a software engineer.

Similar to Class 12, CBSE did not compile a merit list for Class 10 as well, and results were compiled with schools’ inputs.