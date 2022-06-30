Asha workers protest withdrawal of additional benefits in Kurukshetra

Hundreds of Asha workers staged a protest against the withdrawal of additional benefits for rendering services during the Covid pandemic outside the office of the Kurukshetra chief medical officer on Wednesday.

The protesters alleged that they were being forced to carry out additional Covid services besides their regular duties although they were no longer being paid ₹1,000 per month for the same.

Asha Workers Association, district president, Pinki Rani, said, “We will not perform additional work from now on. The decision has been unanimously taken by our state unit.”

The protesting workers also got the support of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Association. Pinki said that a state-level protest will be held outside health minister Anil Vij’s Ambala residence on July 21.