Ashu meets Ludhiana MC officials, reviews ongoing development projects

Cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu conducted meetings with councillors of west constituency and municipal corporation (MC) officials at Zone D office on Saturday to resolve the problems being faced by the councillors and review the ongoing development projects.

Ashu directed the officials and councillors to expedite the development works and seek public suggestions while taking up the projects. The councillors were also asked to urge the residents in their respective wards to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Issues discussed in the meeting included cleaning of sewer lines and road gullies ahead of monsoon season, solid waste management, timely completion of development projects, removal of encroachments, especially from the green belts/parks, cleaning of roads/streets, etc.

Ashu’s wife and councillor Mamta Ashu said, “The meeting was held to review the ongoing projects and to plan more projects as per the proposals given by the councillors. The councillors and MC officials were directed to focus on getting the sewer lines and road gullies cleaned on priority so that the residents do not face problems due to waterlogging during monsoon season.”