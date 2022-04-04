ASI among two killed in Hoshiarpur road accident
Hoshiarpur
Two persons, including an assistant sub-inspector, were killed and four persons were seriously wounded in a collision between a truck, a motorcycle and a car at Bajwara here on Sunday, police said.
ASI Gurdial Singh was killed in the accident which happened when he was returning after finishing his duty at the Police Recruits Training Centre, Jahan Khelan. When he reached near the new Una road, a car coming from the opposite direction first hit his motorcycle and then collided with a truck coming from Bajwara, police said.
Singh succumbed to injuries on way to a private hospital in Jalandhar whereas Harshit Khera, who was in the car, breathed his last at a local hospital, they said.
Four others in the car suffered injuries, police said.
BJP leader Pravin Darekar summoned for questioning in bank fraud case
Police have sent a summons to leader of the opposition in the council, Pravin Darekar, for questioning in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank fraud case. The notice was issued by police inspector Sushilkumar Gaikwad from MRA Marg police station. “He was asked to visit the police station on Monday, in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14,” said a senior IPS officer who did not wish to be named.
12 coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed, two injured
Jaynagar Pawan Express, operating between Mumbai and Bihar, derailed on Sunday afternoon. Two passengers sustained injuries after the coaches were derailed near Nashik at around 3.10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali stations in Bhusawal division of the Central Railway. An outstation train from Nashik Road to Jaynagar is also being planned. The Central Railway has launched an investigation into the derailment of the outstation train. Several outstation trains were cancelled and rescheduled after the incident.
Electrician arrested for stealing gold worth ₹20 lakh after piggy bank half-emptied
Mumbai: An electrician was arrested in connection with a burglary of gold worth ₹20 lakh. The theft came to light when the victim, Ravikiran Naik, a businessman discovered that a piggy bank, where children put coins had been half-emptied. When he checked the cupboard for the jewellery, it was gone and he reported the theft to the cops. The Navghar police arrested the accused, identified as Ravikant Vishwakarma, 33, a resident of Kalwa in Thane.
Mumbai just 15K doses short of vaccinating 100% adult population
Mumbai: The city needs only 15,000 Covid-19 vaccinations for its adult population to achieve the 100% target, according to the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. By Tuesday, the civic body said, it may reach the 100% mark of fully vaccinating the adults. So far, a total of 9,482,393 doses of the second shot have been administered in the civic, state-operated, and private vaccination centres in the city.
Shopkeeper assaults landlord with Siri Sahib in Ludhiana, booked
A shopkeeper along with his aides stabbed his landlord with Siri Sahib (Sikh Kirpan) over alleged dispute regarding possession of shop. The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Abbuwal village, and his aides, who are yet to be identified, fled the spot when the victim raised the alarm. Complainant Arwinder Singh of Ratna village said Sukhwinder had taken possession of his shop illegally on intervening night of March 25 and 26 and had locked the shutter.
