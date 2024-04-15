ASI, SHO held for graft in Rewari

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team arrested the station house officer (SHO) of Rewari Sadar police station and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a graft of ₹50,000 from a gambler on Monday. HT Image

The accused were identified as Sunil Dutt, the SHO, and ASI Kamal.

A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant, who is a resident of Gokalgarh, Rewari, was involved in the gambling and was giving ₹25,000 per month to Dutt and Kamal.

“He had not paid the amount in the last two months and the ASI called him and asked to give the money to the SHO. The complainant informed the Gurugram ACB team and sent the audio recording of the ASI. On Monday, as the complainant met the SHO and ASI to give ₹50,000 both of them were caught by the ACB team. A case has been registered against the duo,” the spokesman added.