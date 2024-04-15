 ASI, SHO held for graft in Rewari - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

ASI, SHO held for graft in Rewari

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 16, 2024 06:34 AM IST

A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant, who is a resident of Gokalgarh, Rewari, was involved in the gambling and was giving ₹25,000 per month to Dutt and Kamal

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) team arrested the station house officer (SHO) of Rewari Sadar police station and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) while accepting a graft of 50,000 from a gambler on Monday.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused were identified as Sunil Dutt, the SHO, and ASI Kamal.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A spokesman of the ACB said the complainant, who is a resident of Gokalgarh, Rewari, was involved in the gambling and was giving 25,000 per month to Dutt and Kamal.

“He had not paid the amount in the last two months and the ASI called him and asked to give the money to the SHO. The complainant informed the Gurugram ACB team and sent the audio recording of the ASI. On Monday, as the complainant met the SHO and ASI to give 50,000 both of them were caught by the ACB team. A case has been registered against the duo,” the spokesman added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / ASI, SHO held for graft in Rewari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On