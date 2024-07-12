Assailants’ aide held; attack on right wing leader was pre-planned: Police

The murderous attack on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar recently outside the Ludhiana civil hospital was pre-planned under a conspiracy, the police said on Thursday as it made another arrest in connection with the case. Earlier, the police believed that the attack was a sudden reaction by three Nihangs when they came across Thapar, who had been quite vocal against the radicals. Accused Jaswinder Singh in police custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT photo)

The third accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Sunny, a resident of Chuharpur, Peeran Wali Gali, Haibowal. He was not present at the spot when Thapar was attacked. Earlier, the police had arrested two key accused — Sarabjit Singh, alias Sabi, and Harjot Singh, alias Jota — who had attacked the victim with swords on July 5. Their aide Tehal Singh, alias Suchha Singh, alias Ladi, of Khanpur village in Baba Bakala of Amritsar district, is still absconding.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said Jaswinder helped one of the attackers flee as he provided logistical support. “Sarabjit, Harjot and Succha were on the spot and were captured in CCTV footage during the attack. Later, Sarabjit called Jaswinder and sought help. While Sarabjit and Harjot fled after snatching Thapar’s scooter, Suchha reached the ‘chhawani’ (makeshift shelter) of Nihangs near Samrala Chowk where Jaswinder was already present. Jaswinder gave some money to Suchha and helped him catch a bus to Mohali,” said the ADCP.

“Earlier, it was suspected that the accused came to civil hospital for treatment for de-addiction where they noticed Thapar and launched an attack on him with swords. As the investigation progressed, the police came across the conspiracy,” he added.

The ADCP added that the probe prima facie suggested that the accused were furious over Thapar’s speeches on social media targeting Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. According to the ADCP, more arrests are expected. A hunt is on for the arrest of Tehal Singh, alias Suchha Singh.

After arrest of Jaswinder, the police have added Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) in the FIR.

Sandeep Thapar was attacked outside the civil hospital by three Nihangs on July 5. The victim had a gunman who reportedly didn’t resist the attack.

The division number 2 police had lodged an FIR under Sections 109, 3 (5), 115 (2), 304 and 132 of the BNS. Sarabjit and Harjot were arrested on the same day from Fatehgarh Sahib.

Meanwhile, 24 right wing outfits met in the Circuit House and sought an investigation by either the CBI or the NIA. Leaders said the police failed to trace all the accused even after six days. They also alleged that the police were trying to shield ASI Santokh Singh, Thapar’s gunman.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) chairman Rajiv Tandon said they urged the government to issue arms licence to them. ‘Jago’ marches would be organised in Punjab and the same would begin from Amritsar, he added.