Assam CM: Hooda father-son duo will face drubbing in Haryana polls

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public rally launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its alliance partners. He was campaigning for the BJP Kalka candidate. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a public rally launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its alliance partners. He was campaigning for the BJP Kalka candidate. (ANI File)

Sarma took a jibe at the Congress party, saying that just Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi failed to secure victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the father-son duo of Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda will also face a drubbing in the upcoming Haryana elections.

Targeting the INDIA alliance, he called it “anti-Hindu”. “They are anti-Hindu... their DNA is anti-Hindu (referring to the INDI alliance),” said Sarma while talking to the media after the rally in Kalka seeking votes for BJP’s Shakti Rani Sharma.

Sarma drew attention to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, comparing it to the situation in Kashmir. “Right now, there is a war going on between Israel and Palestine. The Israeli army killed Hezbollah commander Hasan Nasrullah. That is their country’s business. But today, in Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti says she will not campaign because she is sad that Nasrullah has been killed. I want to ask Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, and Rahul Gandhi: When terrorists kill Hindu soldiers, do you feel sad or not?”

“The people who raised Pakistan zindabad slogans should be put behind the bars. After winning the election this should be done,” said Samra.

“Our Congress leaders tried to defeat Modi ji by spreading lies, saying things like ‘the Constitution will be changed,’ or ‘farmers will lose their rights’ if Modi wins. But the people of India refused to believe these lies, and once again, Prime Minister Modi was victorious,” Sarma added.

--With inputs from agencies