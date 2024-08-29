 Assandh re-elected HSGMC chief unopposed - Hindustan Times
Assandh re-elected HSGMC chief unopposed

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 29, 2024 10:24 AM IST



In a special meeting chaired by Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan, Bhupinder Singh Assandh was re-elected the president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) unopposed by 40 members.


In a special meeting chaired by Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan, Bhupinder Singh Assandh was re-elected the president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) unopposed by 40 members. (HT File)

At the meeting held at the DC office, the members also chose the executive body of the ad-hoc committee.

Ambala’s SS Sehgal was elected the senior vice-president, Bibi Ravinder Kaur of Kurukshetra is junior vice-president, Sukhwinder Singh Mandebar is general secretary and Gulab Singh Munak is joint secretary.

Former president Baljit Singh Daduwal, Paramjit Singh Makkar, Jagsir Singh, TP Singh, Bibi Parminder Kaur and Gurprasad Singh have been elected executive members.

After the meeting, the new elected body reached Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi in Kurukshetra to pay obeisance.

Speaking to the media, Assandh said he is thankful to all members that he got the opportunity to serve the community again. He said a meeting of the executive body has been called on August 30.

Assandh re-elected HSGMC chief unopposed
