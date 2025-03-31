Assault case: Col Bath, wife meet Rajnath to seek justice

Patiala Jasvinder Bath, wife of Colonel Pushpinder Bath after meeting defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday

Colonel Pushpinder Bath met defence minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday over assault on him and his son allegedly by Punjab Police officials in Patiala. Colonel Bath’s wife also accompanied him.

The incident took place during the night of March 13-14 at a roadside eatery near the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. According to Colonel Bath, the cops, who were in civvies, asked him to move his vehicle to create space for their parking. When Colonel Bath and his son resisted, they allegedly assaulted them.

Colonel Bath, who is currently posted in a security agency reporting to the Prime Minister’s Office, shared the entire incident with Rajnath Singh, including the harassment he and his wife faced while trying to have the FIR registered against the accused officers.

Jasvinder Bath confirmed that the defence minister assured them of justice. She also mentioned her plans to meet Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday to address the issue.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday raised concerns about the delay in arresting the accused police officers. The court was hearing a petition filed by Colonel Bath demanding the transfer of the investigation to the CBI or another independent agency.