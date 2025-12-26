‘Assault’ on patient at IGMC Shimla: Govt docs in Himachal to proceed on indefinite strike from December 27

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) on Friday announced an indefinite strike beginning December 27, pressing for revocation of services for senior resident Dr Raghav Narula, and registration of FIR against those allegedly involved in mob intimidation inside the hospital premises on December 22. Patients waiting outside an OPD amid strike by doctors in Himachal on Friday. (File)

Citing safety concerns, RDA said all resident doctors of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, all medical colleges in the state and Himachal Medical Officers Association (HMOA) will join the strike from 9.30 am on December 27. During the strike, routine services, outpatient departments (OPDs) and selective operation theatres will remain closed, however, emergency services will continue to function.

Earlier during the day, the RDA held a meeting with chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu where he had assured re-investigation into the matter. However, the doctors say the strike will continue till their demands are met.

RDA president Dr Sohil Sharma, speaking to HT, said, “CM assured us that an inquiry would be conducted again. Our main demand is regarding revocation of Dr Narula’s termination of services. We are not satisfied with the report given by the committee. They have ruined Narula’s career. We will continue the indefinite strike till our demands are met.”

RDA said that the meeting also reviewed what the doctors termed as “serious security lapses” at IGMC, which allegedly led to mob trials and media trials within the hospital premises. The association reiterated demands, including the immediate revocation of the termination order issued against Dr Narula. It also demanded registration of FIRs and initiation of legal proceedings over what it described as mob intimidation and vandalism of government property inside the hospital, citing provisions under the BNS.

The RDA further alleged direct threats to the life of Dr Narula and sought immediate police action, along with a comprehensive review to fix accountability for the non-implementation of previously identified CCTV and security gaps at IGMC, which, according to the doctors, contributed to the incident.

The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Narula and patient Arjun Pawar, 36, from Chopal. In addition to Dr Narula’s dismissal, an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While the state government acted swiftly to terminate his services on Wednesday, the RDA contends the action was disproportionate, especially since a college inquiry committee reportedly found both the patient and the doctor responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, the day-long mass casual leave protest on Friday crippled the health services in IGMC. OPD services were disrupted across various hospitals in the state, including Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, along with others.

Govt took decision in haste: Jai Ram

Targeting the Himachal government over the ongoing issue, former CM Jai Ram Thakur wrote, “The ambulance workers are already on strike, and now doctors are also going on strike at a time when already half of the medical college doctors are already on leave due to the winter vacation. With ambulance workers on strike, how will people reach the hospital in an emergency? How will people receive treatment? What is happening in the name of Vyavatha Parivartan?”

He said that the state government has developed a tendency to take decisions without proper consideration and in haste. In this entire episode, however, the decision to suspend the doctor was correct so that it would serve as a lesson and lead to improvements in the future but the government took the decision in haste. Such incidents tarnish the image of the state.

Govt must work judicially: CPIM

The Himachal Pradesh State Committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has expressed deep concern over the IGMC incident. “The cat is out of the bag, BJP MLA threatened serious consequences if the medical officer was not removed from services. It is clear the BJP is failing to behave like a responsible opposition party but is attempting to fish in troubled waters. Their intention is to loose no opportunity of instigating the break down of law and order,” said Sanjay Chauhan, secretary CPIM, adding “It is equally unfortunate the way the government has reacted to the incidence. It is a clear case of “panic reaction” which normally takes place when the ship is sinking. A government must not go by partial truth but work judicially.”

Ambulance services hit in Himachal as workers goes on two-day strike

The 102 and 108 ambulance services in Himachal came to a halt on Friday as workers began their a 48-hour strike demanding the implementation of labour laws, minimum wages, overtime payments, and an end to “harassment of workers”, officials said

In Shimla, the protest was held outside the National Health Mission (NHM) office. Protesters shouted slogans against the company and management, accusing them of ignoring their demands.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra stated that ambulance workers have long been demanding minimum wages, eight-hour duty hours, double overtime pay, enforcement of labour laws, a 10% pay increase, gratuity, notice pay, legal leave, and benefits like EPF and ESI. However, management and the company are not listening to their demands.

Mehra further said that if management does not meet the employees’ demands, the agitation will be intensified in the future. He warned that the employees are currently on a two-day strike, but will not hesitate to go on an indefinite strike in the future.

The striking employees, including drivers and EMTs, gathered at the district headquarters in Mandi, where they demonstrated and took out a rally in the city.