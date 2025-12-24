‘Assault’ on patient at IGMC Shimla: Won’t tolerate indiscipline in any institution, says Himachal CM

Condemning the recent incident of alleged assault on a patient by the doctor in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and hospital, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said such incidents are “completely unacceptable and indiscipline won’t be tolerated in any institutions”. He also assured the kin of the victim that strict action will be taken against the doctor. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

The incident came to light after an alleged video, where Dr Raghav Narula, a senior resident in pulmonary medicine in IGMC is seen assaulting a patient Arjun Pawar, 36, from Chopal, went viral on social media. Following the incident, the doctor was suspended and an FIR was registered by Shimla police.

CM also held a meeting with senior officers of the health department, IGMC and the directorate of medical education. The CM directed the high powered committee constituted to complete the inquiry by December 24.

“Professional behaviour in every institution should be polite and calm,” said CM while directing the Directorate of Medical Education to provide induction training to doctors joining medical colleges for senior residency.

Kin demands invoking murder bid charges

Meanwhile, the patient’s kin demanded invoking attempt to murder charges against the doctor. Although the IGMC administration has suspended the accused doctor, the family members are calling this insufficient and demanding his dismissal from service.

“Our patient was on oxygen. The doctor not only rained blows on the patient but also removed the oxygen mask,” said patient’s relative Naresh Dashta, while speaking to HT on Tuesday. “We demand that attempt to murder be invoked against the accused doctors– the doctor who assaulted the patient and the one who held patient’s leg,” he added.

Strict action will be taken: Shandil

The family also met state health minister Dhani Ram Shandil who called up the Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi and asked him to take strict action after an impartial probe. “The hospital officials have been ordered to thoroughly investigate all aspects of this matter. The matter is very sensitive and strict action will be taken against the accused doctor,” said Shandil.

A delegation led by Chaupal MLA Balbir Verma also met Shandil and demanded strict action.

The health minister said there is an urgent need to frame and enforce strict guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in hospitals. Shandil said the behaviour, allegedly shown by the doctor, was “completely unacceptable” and violated medical ethics as well as human values.

Resident doctors defend Dr Narula

The Resident Doctors’ Welfare Association (RDA) on Tuesday defended the doctor and called for a fair, unbiased, and transparent inquiry, urging authorities and the media to refrain from drawing conclusions until the investigation is completed.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Sohil Sharma, president, RDA, said that any incident has “two sides” and that the association has formally written to both the medical superintendent and State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT), raising concerns about regulations and due process.

Dr Sharma said, “The incident that occurred is unfortunate and condemnable. But every incident has two aspects. Dr Narula, who is our senior resident in pulmonary medicine, was performing his duty. We want to place his complete version before you.”

Viral video incomplete, distorted: Dr Narula in written complaint

Dr Raghav Narula also submitted a written complaint to the medical superintendent and SAMDCOT. The complaint was read out by RDA at the press conference.

Narula in his written complaint said, “I am a doctor and on December 22, at around 12 noon, I was performing my government duty. During this time, a patient named Arjun Kumar was admitted to the hospital.”

He stated that as per hospital protocol, he requested the patient’s medical records, investigation reports, and X-ray films. “The patient started behaving in an abusive, insulting, and non-cooperative manner and refused, stating that he had already shown these documents to a “senior doctor”. He began addressing me with derogatory words,” Dr Nurula wrote.

According to his statement, the situation escalated, and the patient allegedly abused him and his family using obscene language. “The viral video is incomplete and distorted and does not reflect the actual sequence of events,” he said.

He alleged that the patient not only assaulted him but also obstructed him in performing his duties as a public servant and later called acquaintances who threatened him with dire consequences. “I humbly request that strict legal action be taken in this matter so that such incidents do not recur with any doctor or public servant in the future,” he further wrote.