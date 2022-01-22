Assembly polls: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma fielded from Pathankot

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma has been fielded from Pathankot for the February 20 state Assembly polls, said the party in a statement released late Friday night.

Sharma is a former MLA from Pathankot.

Earlier in the day, the BJP released its first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, nine Dalits and two women, for the election to the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

The BJP earlier used to fight 23 seats when it had an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.