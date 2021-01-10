At 12°C, Chandigarh colder than Manali
With cold northerly winds making a comeback and cloudy weather prevailing in the city, the maximum temperature dropped to 12°C on Sunday, eight notches below normal. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh witnessed severe cold day conditions as the night temperature too fell to 9.4°C.
Due to this, the city was colder during the day than Shimla at 18.9°C, Dharamshala at 16.6°C and Manali at 14°C.
Severe cold day is declared when minimum temperature falls below 10°C and maximum temperature is more than 6.5°C below normal.
“Northerly winds blow from the Himalayas over the region and are icy and dry in nature. Earlier, the effect of easterly winds coming from the southern parts of India had kept the region warm along with rainfall. However, now rainfall seems likely in the coming days and cold day conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate fog may also continue in the city,” said an IMD official.
This is the coldest the city has been since December 30, when maximum temperature dropped to 11.6°C, the season’s lowest and the last time a severe cold day was recorded this season. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 13°C and 14°C while the minimum temperature will hover between 6°C and 8°C.
