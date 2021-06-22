At 19, Ludhiana posts lowest daily Covid infections in 6 months

With the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic approaching its nadir, the district clocked 19 fresh cases, the lowest daily tally in six months on Monday.

The daily Covid count had last dipped below 20 on January 18, when 14 cases had been detected.

A 60-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment at Mohan Dai hospital, was the only person to succumb to the virus in the district. So far, 86,657 patients have tested positive in Ludhiana, of which 83,984 patients have recovered and 2,077 have been claimed by the virus. At present, there are 596 active patients in the district, of which 10 are on a ventilator.

The fresh cases include 12 patients with influenza-like symptoms, four patients from outpatient departments and a healthcare worker.

No mucormycosis (black fungus) cases were reported. As many as 136 cases of black fungus have been diagnosed in the district so far, of which 44 cases are active, while 19 people have lost their lives.

Provide 100 teams to realise daily target of 33K jabs: DC to IMA

Two days after the district achieved the feat of being the first in the state to inoculate 1 million people, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday asked the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to provide 100 teams to meet the target of 33,000 daily inoculations so that another million people could be vaccinated within the month.

Presiding over a meeting, which had civil surgeon Dr Kiran Gill Ahluwalia, and IMA Ludhiana head Dr Dheeraj Aggarwal in attendence, the DC asked health officials to ramp up the vaccination drive to stem the third wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. “The accelerated vaccination drive will help build herd immunity and break the transmission chain,” he said. He asked the IMA to share details of the teams with the health department at the earliest so that new inoculation camps could be set up across the district.

Health workers felicitated for vaccinating all 18+ residents in Bhikhi village

Sharma on Monday felicitated a health team for vaccinating all people above the age of 18 in Bhikhi village under the Payal sub-division. Accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh Bains and sub-divisional magistrates Baljinder Singh Dhillon and Mankanwal Singh Chahal, the deputy commissioner handed over the cheque of ₹1,100 each to auxiliary nurse midwife Kiran Rani, and Asha workers Gagandeep Kaur and Mandeep Kaur.

Congratulating them and their community health officer Jaswinder Kaur for exemplary service to society, the DC said the health workers were the unsung heroes in the battle against the deadly virus and said the district administration will continue to felicitate hard-working health warriors for ensuring speedy coverage of beneficiaries in the inoculation drive.