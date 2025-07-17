At 25th anniversary of Kali Bein clean-up, CM Mann calls for water conservation

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday called upon citizens to take a collective pledge to conserve groundwater and combat environmental pollution. Addressing a gathering on the 25th anniversary of the cleaning of the sacred Kali Bein, Mann highlighted the urgent need to protect Punjab’s depleting natural resources and turn environmental conservation into a mass movement. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal at Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala on Wednesday. (HT)

The event, held on the banks of Kali Bein and organised by Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal, commemorated the start of the Kar Sewa (voluntary service) that began on July 16, 2000, at Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

The chief minister lauded Seechewal’s monumental contribution in cleaning the 165-km-long Kali Bein, describing it as a historic and globally significant effort.

“Punjab is known as the land of rivers, yet we are facing a severe water crisis,” Mann said. “At the time I assumed office, only 21% of canal water was used for irrigation. Today, that number has risen to 63%,” he claimed.

“We have failed to honour the teachings of Sikh gurus on the sanctity of air, water and land. The time has come to sincerely imbibe the essence of gurbani to restore Punjab’s ecological and spiritual glory,” he said.

Mann urged people to actively participate in state-led initiatives, stressing that government efforts alone are not enough. “It’s not just a ceremony; the anniversary of Kali Bein’s restoration must inspire real action for future generations,” he added.

He also noted that development projects worth crores of rupees are underway to ensure the comprehensive development of Sultanpur Lodhi, the holy city associated with Guru Nanak Dev.