At 3.2°C, Chandigarh logs coldest January night in 7 years

As residents resigned for the night after celebrating Lohri, the minimum temperature dove to 3.2°C, the lowest in January in seven years, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) records. Visitors bundled up in winter wear at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on a chilly Sunday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The city had recorded a colder night only on January 11, 2017, when the minimum temperature had gone down to 2.7°C. In 2018 also, the minimum temperature had touched 3.2°C on January 6.

This year, at 3.2°C, the city logged the coldest night since 5.3°C on January 12.

Cold wave declared for first time this season

Dropping from 6.8°C the night before, the minimum temperature was 3.7 degrees below normal.

With this, IMD announced cold wave conditions in the city. A “cold wave” is declared for this region when the minimum temperature falls below 4°C. When the minimum temperature falls below 2°C in this region, “severe cold wave” is declared.

While it got sunny around noon and the temperature saw a rise, the maximum temperature was also on the lower side. The day temperature fell from 15.6°C on Saturday to 13.3°C on Sunday, 5.1 degrees below normal.

When the minimum temperature falls below 10°C and the maximum temperature falls between 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, cold day conditions are also declared in the city. Before Sunday, there have been nine days this season with cold day conditions and one day with severe cold day conditions, when the maximum temperature fell over 6.5 degrees below normal.

Speaking about the fall in temperature, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “There had been a warning for cold wave and a clear night led to the drop in temperature. Chances of temperature dropping in a similar manner in the coming days will continue.”

City colder than hill stations

The city continued to remain colder than nearby hill stations. The maximum temperature of the city was lower than Shimla (17°C), Dharamshala (20.5°C), Srinagar (14.6°C) and Anantnag (14°C). In fact, it was comparable to Kargil, where the maximum temperature was 11.1°C. Chandigarh’s night temperature was also lower than Shimla (7.5°C) and Dharamshala (6.2°C). It was comparable to Manali, where a low of 2.2°C was recorded.

Orange alert issued for dense fog

While a red alert has been issued for parts of Haryana and Punjab, IMD has issued an orange alert for Chandigarh for Monday for very dense fog and cold day conditions. The alert has been downgraded to yellow for Tuesday and there is no warning in the region from Wednesday onwards for now, as per IMD.

Orange alert is the second highest of the four colour warning system used by the IMD and it asks people to stay alert and be prepared. A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) will affect the city from January 16 onwards, but it is unlikely to bring any rain in the city. Singh said people should stay prepared for cold wave and cold day conditions, and dense fog in the coming days as well.