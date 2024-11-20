Menu Explore
At 402, Gurugram’s air worst in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 20, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Other places like Sonepat (390), Dharuhera (377), Jind (358), Charkhi Dadri (351), Bahadurgarh (347), Manesar (345), Faridabad (320), Hisar (317), Narnaul (310), Sirsa (309) and Panipat (303) were in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram district in the national capital region (NCR) turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday and was recorded at 402, while it was 460 in neighbouring Delhi and 434 in Ghaziabad.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram district in the national capital region (NCR) turned 'severe' on Tuesday and was recorded at 402, while it was 460 in neighbouring Delhi and 434 in Ghaziabad. (REUTERS File)
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram district in the national capital region (NCR) turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday and was recorded at 402, while it was 460 in neighbouring Delhi and 434 in Ghaziabad. (REUTERS File)

As per the evening bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ballabgarh (400) was another place of Haryana in the same category.

Other places like Sonepat (390), Dharuhera (377), Jind (358), Charkhi Dadri (351), Bahadurgarh (347), Manesar (345), Faridabad (320), Hisar (317), Narnaul (310), Sirsa (309) and Panipat (303) were in the ‘very poor’ category.

