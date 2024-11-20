At 402, Gurugram’s air worst in Haryana
Nov 20, 2024 09:10 AM IST
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Gurugram district in the national capital region (NCR) turned ‘severe’ on Tuesday and was recorded at 402, while it was 460 in neighbouring Delhi and 434 in Ghaziabad.
As per the evening bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Ballabgarh (400) was another place of Haryana in the same category.
Other places like Sonepat (390), Dharuhera (377), Jind (358), Charkhi Dadri (351), Bahadurgarh (347), Manesar (345), Faridabad (320), Hisar (317), Narnaul (310), Sirsa (309) and Panipat (303) were in the ‘very poor’ category.