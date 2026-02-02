At ₹43,290 crore, J&K’s allocation up 4.72%

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been allocated a budget of ₹43,290.29 crore proposed in the Union Budget 2026-27, an increase of ₹1,950.07 crore (4.72%) as compared to the allocation of the current financial year (2025-26). A vegetable vendor listens to the live budget speech of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on a radio at his shop in Srinagar, Sunday on Sunday. (PTI)

The budget documents, presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, showed that the total transfers to the UT have been pegged at ₹43,290.29 crore, up from ₹41,340.22 crore in 2025–26 Revised Estimates (RE).

The funds proposed as central assistance have risen by ₹2,030.97 crore, from ₹40,619.30 crore in 2025–26 to ₹42,650.27 crore in 2026–27, an increase of 5%. “The provision is to assist J&K to meet its resource gap,” the document stated.

An amount of ₹279 crore was proposed as grant towards contribution to the Union Territory Disaster Response Fund while ₹259.25 crore was set as grant for the Jhelum-Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP-EAP). The JTFRP-EAP fund has risen 39.9% as it was ₹185.34 crore in 2025-26.

“The objective of the project (JTFRP-EAP) is to support the recovery and increase disaster resilience and capacity of the communities to respond promptly and effectively to the crisis or emergency,” it said.

Also an amount of ₹101.77 crore was set as support for capital expenditure of the Union Territory. “The provision is to meet resource gap funding for infrastructure projects facilitating creation of durable capital assets, promoting economic growth and employment,” the document said.

The J&K Police, under the Union home ministry, has been separately allocated ₹9,925.50 crore in the 2026-27 against ₹9,097.44 crore this financial year. Of the total amount, ₹497.37 crore has been set as capital expenditure while ₹9,428.13 crore as revenue expenditure.