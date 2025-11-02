At 442, Punjab records biggest single-day jump in farm fires, surpasses 2,000 mark

A day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed Punjab to adopt stringent measures against the farmers indulging in stubble burning, Punjab recorded the season’s highest single-day spike of 442 cases, taking the state’s total count to 2,084. A man seen burning paddy stubble at a village at Rajpura Road in Patiala on Saturday. (ANI)

The cases on Saturday are almost double the number of 223 cases reported on Friday.

Sangrur once again logged the highest 108 cases, followed by 49 in Ferozepur, 42 in Bathinda, 40 in Ferozepur, 33 in Patiala 33 and 28 in Mansa.

On the corresponding day last year, the state had recorded 587 farm fire incidents, while it was 1,921 cases in 2023.

According to official data, nearly 25% of paddy is yet to be harvested, mainly in the south Malwa districts, and the farmers now have a short window to sow wheat.

“We are expecting a surge in farm fire cases in the coming weeks as the farmers get the fields ready and sow wheat to meet the November 15 deadline, considered an ideal window to sow rabi staple. The coming 10-12 days are going to be crucial,” a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official said, pleading anonymity.

Going by the past trends, 50% of the stubble burning cases are reported during the last phase of the harvesting season, from November 15-30.

Of the total cases of 10,909 cases reported last year, nearly 5,000 cases were recorded during this period only. In 2023, of the total cases of 36,663 cases reported, 15,685 cases were recorded during this period only. In 2022, 35% of total cases were reported during this period.

“We are expecting a spike as the paddy harvesting is at its fag end. The farmers in the Malwa belt of the state are adamant about burning paddy leftover. Despite CAQM’s stringent directions to different departments to curb stubble burning, the cases doubled on Saturday,” the official added.

On Saturday, 78 FIRs have been registered under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Meanwhile, the environmental compensation of ₹6 lakh crore as imposed in 107 cases.

As per the daily action-taken report (ATR) submitted with PPCB, of the total 2,084 cases, environmental compensation has been imposed in 766 cases (37%) of the total cases with fines totalling ₹40.55 lakh so far this season.

Meanwhile, as many as 555 (27%) red entries were found in the revenue records of the farmers.

The data also reveals that the state police have registered FIRs in 26% (545) of cases across the state. “We had issued stringent directions to the field staff, including district heads, before the start of the paddy harvesting season to take punitive actions against those involved in stubble burning. We are ensuring that the cases of farm fires are closely monitored and prompt action is taken against those who burn crop residue,” a senior official added, who didn’t wish to be named.

Paddy stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab, and neighbouring areas is one of the major contributors to the deteriorating air quality index in the winter months in the northern region, including Delhi and NCR.

At 263, Khanna records ‘very poor’ AQI

The state’s air quality index (AQI) continued to dip, with Khanna reporting the worst air quality index of 263, falling in the ‘very poor’ category.

Mandi Gobindgarh also reported the ‘poor’ AQI at 228, followed by 223 in Patiala and 200 in Jalandhar. Rupnagar recorded an AQI in the moderate category at 142, followed by 176 in Ludhiana and 99 in Amritsar.

Farm fire tracker

2,084

Total cases (since Sept 15)

Five worst districts

Tarn Taran 423

Sangrur 389

Amritsar 212

Ferozepur 207

Bathinda 134