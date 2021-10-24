At 65, Ludhiana sees biggest single-day spurt in dengue cases

The district on Saturday recorded the year’s biggest single-day spike in dengue cases with 65 infections coming to fore in the last 24 hours.

For the last four days, the district has been consistently recording more than 50 cases a day. The total number of confirmed dengue cases has now reached 696.

The fresh cases have been reported from Kitchlu Nagar, BRS Nagar, Salem Tabri, Sham Singh Road, Gurpal Nagar in Milerganj, Model Gram, Kailash Chowk, Bhamian Road, Chander Nagar, Atam Nagar, Rani Jhansi Road, Hargobindpura, Nehru Nagar and Tagore Nagar among other areas. While four people are suspected to have succumbed to the disease, no fatality has been confirmed yet.

Authorities have appealed to the residents to take precautions and avoid water accumulation in and around their houses to stop breeding of mosquitoes.

One new Covid case detected in district

One fresh case of Covid-19 was detected in the district in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Saturday. The cumulative count of cases has now reached 87,592, of which 2,105 have succumbed. The district currently has 29 active cases.

DC orders extensive Covid sampling amid festive rush

To prevent a spurt in Covid cases amid the festive hustle and bustle, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma has directed the health department to conduct extensive Covid-19 sampling and surveillance. He asked health officials to ensure aggressive sampling at the entry points of the district, bus stand, railway station, schools, colleges, hospitals, labour colonies, high population density areas, industries, de-addiction centers, gyms and others. He directed the health officials to organise special testing camps in markets as these were expected to see the maximum footfall in the coming days. The DC also appealed to shopkeepers to ensure compliance of various guidelines on their premises.