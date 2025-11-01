At 68.5mm, Himachal records highest October rainfall in 20 years

Himachal Pradesh in October received 68.5 mm of rainfall, highest in 20 years. The IMD report states that district Sirmaur recorded the highest rainfall at 96.9 mm, followed by Solan (93.7 mm) and Kangra (95.4 mm). (File)

As per the statement issued by MeT department, the state received the 14th highest rainfall (68.5 mm) in October since 1901. This is the highest October rainfall since 2005, with the highest ever recorded in 1955 (413.5 mm).

The IMD report states that district Sirmaur recorded the highest rainfall at 96.9 mm, followed by Solan (93.7 mm) and Kangra (95.4 mm). Kinnaur received the lowest rainfall at 37.6 mm. Bilaspur district registered the highest positive departure of 613% from the normal rainfall, while Kinnaur recorded the lowest positive departure at 66%.

Weather activity was particularly intense during the first week of the month. Vigorous rainfall occurred on October 7 and 8, with stations such as Naina Devi in Bilaspur (132.6 mm) and Solan (119.6 mm) recording very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain was also reported at Wangtoo (Kinnaur – 88 mm), Kheri (Chamba – 79 mm), Pachhad (Sirmaur – 78.2 mm), and Kasauli (Solan – 68 mm).

The IMD noted that out of the 31 days in October, the state experienced dry weather on most days, with normal rainfall activity on six days (October 1, 3, 5, 9, 22, and 24), active rainfall on one day (October 6), and vigorous activity on two days (October 7 and 8).

According to IMD data, all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh recorded “large excess precipitation” during the month.

The IMD forecast indicates light rain or snow likely at isolated places on November 4 and at a few places on November 5, while dry weather is expected to prevail during the remaining days of the first week of November.