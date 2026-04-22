At 77 LMT, wheat arrivals surpass Haryana’s purchase target

As much as 77-lakh metric tonne (LMT) of wheat has arrived in Haryana mandis, surpassing this season’s government purchase target of 75 LMT, officials said on Tuesday. Only 56.13 LMT was purchased by various government agencies till Monday, showed the data of the department of food civil supplies and consumer affairs. It also mentioned that only 35% (19.77 LMT) of the total purchased or auctioned wheat has been lifted. A labourer winnows grain at a market in Gurugram on Tuesday. (PTI)

In terms of arrivals, Sirsa tops the state with 9.56 LMT, followed by Jind at 8.44 LMT and Karnal at 7.49 LMT. Similarly, Karnal topped the procurement chart with 6.56 LMT purchased, followed by Kaithal (5.72 LMT) and Sirsa (5.55 LMT). However, Sonepat (3.30 LMT) stood at the bottom of chart in terms of procurement.

By April 20 last year, the government procurement stood at 47.15 LMT, compared to 56.13 LMT this time. In the last season, the government had set a target to procure 75 lakh MT but managed to purchase only 72.41 LMT. The arrival stood at 75.61 LMT but the rest went to private purchasers.

Meanwhile, farmers alleged slow lifting of grain. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chotu Ram) leader Bahadur Mehla said the procurement process should be expedited. “The government must follow the Punjab model wherein payments are processed based on the issuance of J-Forms,” he added.

In Karnal, the deputy commissioner ordered strict vigil at the UP border to stop wheat arrival from other states. During a meeting on Tuesday, he warned that if commission agents are found complicit in such cases, their licences would be revoked, and the market secretary concerned could face action.