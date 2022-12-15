: At least 40 people go missing in Haryana every day, with the state witnessing an average of around 14,000 cases of missing persons every year.

This was revealed in the monthly Criminal Intelligence Gazette of the State Crime Records Bureau of Haryana Police. The data states that 9,492 complaints of missing persons were registered since January 1 to August 31 this year, with a monthly average of 1,171 people going missing in the state.

Besides, tracing family members of the unidentified bodies recovered in the state is another uphill task for the police as around 90 unknown dead bodies are recovered in the state every month.

The number of missing persons has seen an uptick in the state with a total 7,886 complaints of missing persons filed during the same period in 2021, with a monthly average of 973 cases.

Similarly, there is also an increase in the number of unidentified bodies recovered in the state as the police have found 651 such bodies in 2022 against 535 in 2021.

However, police have traced a total 5,403 missing people till August 31, 2022, a daily average of 22 people, against 4,435 missing people found during the same period in 2021, the data said.

Around 231 minors went missing from the state last year and the police have managed to trace around 110 of them.

The state police also face a tough task to deal with the cases of kidnapping as in 2021, the state had reported 3,724 such cases, out of which 3,111 were female.

Police record reveals that out of the total 3,724 people kidnapped in the state in 2021, 1,011 people could not be traced, while 40 were found dead. Police officials dealing with the cases of kidnapping are of the view that there is huge rise in the incidents of kidnapping or abduction of women for marriage.

Out of the total 1,766 people kidnapped for marriage in 2021, 1,674 were female. Thirteen people were kidnapped for murder, 22 for revenge and 12 for ransom. The officials said that the family members of 257 people, including 207 women, who had eloped, had also filed complaints with the police.

However, Haryana ADGP crime OP Singh could not be contacted for comments over the issue but police officials dealing with the cases of missing persons said that the state police has taken initiatives to trace missing kids in the state as its Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of has traced and reunited 378 missing children and 482 adults with their families till August 31 this year. The traced children include 205 boys and 173 girls, while adults include 226 men and 256 women.

Rajesh Kumar, ASI, associated with the AHTU Panchkula district, who has traced a total 672 missing children and united them with their families since 2016, said that there are 22 Anti Human Trafficking Units in the state and they work as a team to trace missing persons.

