At season’s high of 35.6° C, Srinagar hotter than Kolkata

The Kashmir Valley continues to reel under a heatwave, with Srinagar recording a season-high for the second straight day at 35.6° C on Wednesday. It made the city even hotter than Kolkata, which registered a maximum temperature of 31° C. Traditionally, July and August are considered the hottest months of summer.

The 35.6° C was not only six degrees above normal, but the highest for July in 25 years.

“Srinagar has recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6° C… the highest July temperature recorded in Srinagar since 1999, when the maximum temperature reached 37.° C on July 9. The all-time highest maximum temperature is 38.3° C recorded on July 10, 1946,” independent weather forecaster Faizan Arif said.

Ski resort of Gulmarg also recorded above normal day temperature of 25.7° C, which is 5.2 degrees above normal. Pahalgam also recorded a high temperature of 30.2° C, 5.5 degrees above normal.

Jammu also remained hot at 36.6° C, while Leh in Ladakh recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7° C.

The MeT office has predicted rain from Thursday night, which could bring about a drop in the temperature.

“There is a possibility of rain/thundershower at scattered places in the Jammudivision towards late night /early morning and spell of rain/thundershower at few places in the Kashmir division,” a MeT statement read.