Atishi video row: BJP, Cong & AAP spar over Punjab FSL findings

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Congress MLA Pargat Singh on Saturday said the inquiry conducted by the Delhi assembly in connection with former chief minister Atishi’s alleged remarks regarding “Sikh Gurus” during the recently concluded winter session has brought the truth to light, drawing sharp reactions from Punjab AAP unit chief and minister Aman Arora, who termed it as a challenge to a judicial order. Former Delhi Chief minister Atishi

In a statement, Jakhar said the findings of the inquiry conducted by the Delhi assembly have clearly proved that the video was not tampered with; rather, it was the Punjab government that tampered with the investigation report prepared in this regard.

“After the forensic examination of the video of AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi, the speaker of the Delhi assembly clearly stated that the video had not been tampered with. After these facts came to light, the forensic examination conducted by the Punjab Police automatically came under suspicion. The Punjab Police had claimed that the video had been tampered with. The role played by the Punjab government on this issue, which is linked to our sentiments, in order to protect its leader, is extremely condemnable,” Jakhar said.

Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday, in a press conference, said that a forensic report has found no evidence to suggest tampering with the audio-video recordings of assembly proceedings. “The verbatim record and the audio-video are an exact match. Based on frame-by-frame analysis, the laboratory has found no indication of alteration, manipulation, or tampering. The recording is original and intact in all respects, as per the forensic audit,” said Gupta.

Jakhar said that all these facts clearly show how the Punjab government uses the police to protect its leaders and suppress opponents.

Congress MLA Pargat Singh demanded an immediate and unconditional apology from Atishi to the Sikh community and stated that it is now clear that former Delhi CM made derogatory remarks against the Sikh Gurus.

“No circumstance can justify insulting the Gurus. With the truth of this matter now evident, Atishi’s membership in the Delhi assembly must be revoked immediately, and she should be removed from her position as leader of opposition. Legal action must be initiated against her in this case,” Pargat said.

Reacting to Jakhar and Pargat’s statements, Aman Arora said that the issue has gone far beyond political disagreement and now amounts to a direct challenge to a judicial order.

“The court, after examining forensic reports submitted by the state forensic science laboratory, explicitly recorded that the viral video was doctored and that the alleged derogatory word was not present in the original audio. Based on this finding, the court ordered the video to be taken down and blocked across social media platforms. Questioning the forensic findings placed before a court is not questioning a political party or a government. It is questioning the conclusion recorded by a court of law,” Arora said.

AAP minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said that repeating a false narrative cannot change judicial facts. “A court examined forensic evidence and recorded its finding. That judicial conclusion stands on record. No political interpretation or selective reference can override a forensic determination accepted by a court,” he stated.

Disqualify ex-CM: Sukhbir writes to Delhi speaker

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday wrote to Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta, seeking the disqualification of Atishi as MLA over her alleged remarks against Guru Tegh Bahadur. Badal urged Gupta to recommend the registration of an FIR against Atishi.

“The AAP leader’s remarks deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. Atishi’s conduct amounted to a grave breach of privilege and contempt of the House, and was unbecoming of a legislator. A member who publicly insults the faith and religious sentiments of a minority community loses both moral and constitutional legitimacy to remain a legislator,” the SAD chief said.