Atishi video row: Delhi assembly speaker grants Punjab cops 3 more days to file reply

letterschd@hindustantimes.com Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta said the Delhi assembly secretariat had given the cops three days to submit the full report by January 15. (Hindustan Times)

Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta has granted three extra days to three top Punjab Police officers for filing their replies regarding the FIR registered against an allegedly doctored video of the assembly.

The notices were issued to the Punjab DGP, special DGP (cyber crime) and Jalandhar police commissioner for “breach of Delhi assembly’s privileges” last week, seeking their replies within 48 hours. However, the officers requested the assembly to give them 10 days to submit their replies, the assembly secretariat officials said.

The video clip of the assembly proceedings was posted by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs on social media, alleging that AAP leader and leader of opposition Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur after a debate in the House on January 6.

The debate was based on a Delhi government programme held last November to mark the ninth Sikh guru’s 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Assembly speaker Gupta, in a press conference on Monday, said, “Punjab Police have replied asking for 10 days, but looking at the seriousness of the matter, the Delhi assembly secretariat has given them only three days to submit the full report by January 15.”

The FIR was registered by the Jalandhar Police Commissionerate for uploading and circulating an “edited and doctored” video of Atishi, following a forensic probe by the Punjab Police. As soon as the controversy emerged, Atishi and other AAP leaders claimed that the video had been “tampered with” by the BJP.

Gupta stated that the matter related directly to the jurisdiction of the Delhi legislative assembly, and that all original videos and documents were the property of the assembly.

He questioned how the Punjab government initiated a forensic examination without even contacting the Delhi assembly to seek its permission to use the video recording clip.

That too, when already a forensic examination of the video clip was ordered by the speaker on January 8, according to the demand of the Opposition AAP itself, he pointed out.

Gupta stated that this sequence of events appeared aimed not at clarification of facts but at “creating confusion and misleading the public”, as sentiments were already hurt.

“The Punjab Police have been directed to furnish a complete report by January 15, along with all relevant facts and explanations, so that further action may be taken,” he stated.

On Sunday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had defended the Punjab Police action, stating that the FIR did not amount to a breach of assembly privilege as it was registered on the basis of a video clip released on social media by Delhi BJP MLA Kapil Mishra, and not on official assembly records.