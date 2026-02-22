Atishi video row: Delhi House tells Punjab DGP Yadav, additional CS to appear in person by Feb 27

The Delhi Legislative Assembly has summoned senior Punjab government officials to appear in person regarding a case registered in Jalandhar over a video clip purportedly showing leader of opposition, Atishi’s alleged remarks against Sikh Gurus, officials said on Saturday. The assembly secretariat wrote to the additional chief secretary of home affairs and the director general of police to personally appear before the committee of privileges by February 27. Atishi, leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly

This comes on a day after the Punjab government in a letter dated February 20, informed the Delhi assembly that the clip, purportedly linked to alleged remarks by former Delhi CM Atishi, does not form part of the official assembly proceedings and, therefore, does not attract legislative privilege.

The letter from the Delhi assembly said that it had directed the additional chief secretary of Punjab and others to submit copies of the FIR registered in Jalandhar, the complaint based on which the case was registered, and the reports of the forensics lab, social media expert and technical cell of the police by February 20.

“Neither your comments nor the information and documents have been received by this secretariat by the stipulated time. The secretariat has received a communication from the under secretary (Home-ll Branch), Punjab, in this regard, incorporating extracts of the opinion of the advocate general of the Punjab government,” the assembly’s letter said.

Furthermore, the secretariat said, “You are hereby required to appear in person before the Committee of Privileges, Delhi Assembly on February 27, along with your written comments and the above-mentioned information/ documents positively.” The Delhi assembly also stated that the opinion of the advocate general (Punjab) has been taken on record and shall be considered by the committee appropriately.

“However, as already mentioned in this secretariat’s letter on February 13, matters of privilege are personal to the individual concerned and have to be answered in your individual capacity,” the letter added.

Meanwhile, in a formal communication dated February 20, a copy of which is with HT, the Punjab government clarified that any video clip which is cropped, selectively extracted, edited, or superimposed with captions and circulated independently on social media without the authorisation of the House cannot be equated with the official record or an authorised publication of assembly proceedings. “Such altered content cannot be treated as the property of the House or as an authentic account of what transpired on the floor,” the Punjab government’s letter added.

The letter further asserted that legislative privilege under Article 194(3) of the Constitution provides functional protection to members for acts performed within the House, but does not confer immunity from criminal law for acts committed outside it. The government emphasised that registration of an FIR for a cognisable offence outside the House, and the ensuing investigation, do not amount to a breach of privilege. Given that the matter is sub-judice, Punjab urged the Delhi assembly to reconsider and close the proposed privilege proceedings.

The communication also referred to the opinion sought from the Punjab advocate general, who according to the letter, opined that the secretariat of a state legislature has no authority to seek documents that are part of an FIR investigation registered in another state, particularly when the issue has no nexus with the proceedings of the House. Consequently, given the sub-judice status of the matter, copies of records sought—including the complaint, technical reports, and forensic reports—cannot be furnished. “It is, therefore, most respectfully submitted that the proposed proceedings in the matter may kindly be reconsidered and the matter be closed,” the Punjab home department’s communication to the Delhi Assembly said.

The clip of the assembly’s video recording was posted by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra and several BJP MLAs on social media, alleging that Atishi insulted Guru Tegh Bahadur after a debate in the House on January 6. Based on the purported video posted on social media by BJP leaders, the Punjab Police registered an FIR in Jalandhar. The debate centred around a Delhi government programme held in November 2025 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru.

