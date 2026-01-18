Atishi’s video row: Delhi speaker says House clip not tampered with, CM Mann hits back

A political controversy over an alleged video clip of Delhi leader of Opposition Atishi intensified on Saturday with Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta stating that a forensic report commissioned by the House found no evidence to suggest tampering with the audio-video recordings of assembly proceedings, pertaining to alleged remarks made by her regarding “Sikh Gurus” during the recently concluded winter session. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attends the 'New Delhi World Book Fair 2026' organised by the National Book Trust at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Gupta said he would order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the parallel investigations conducted in Punjab, which reportedly found the recording to have been tampered with.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in response, said since it is a BJP government in Delhi, they are free to get an investigation done by the CBI if they so wish. “The forensic investigation has already established that Atishi did not say any such thing, and that it was the BJP which insulted the Guru Sahibs by adding subtitles to the video. The forensic report has come, and the court has also made its position clear, but if the BJP believes that the CBI is above even the forensic laboratory, then it should go ahead and order a CBI probe as well,” Mann said during a media interaction in the national capital.

AAP’s Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said both investigations (forensic reports) concluded that the word “Guru” did not feature in the video, contradicting claims made by the BJP. He targeted Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for allegedly circulating a “fake clip” and demanded his arrest.

Addressing a press conference, speaker Gupta displayed the report from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) and said it clearly established the legitimacy of the audio-video recording of the House proceedings. “The verbatim record and the audio-video are an exact match. Based on frame-by-frame analysis, the laboratory has found no indication of alteration, manipulation, or tampering. The recording is original and intact in all respects, as per the forensic audit,” said Gupta.

He said that the matter had been taken up in the assembly following a demand by the opposition, after which the House unanimously decided to send the recordings for forensic examination. The speaker also expressed concern over developments in Punjab, where, he said, a parallel forensic examination was initiated despite the assembly-authorised process being underway. He said reports indicated that the Punjab government had obtained a forensic report and registered an FIR in the matter.

“These actions raise serious questions about propriety, intent, and adherence to due process,” Gupta said, adding that he would direct a CBI investigation to examine the entire sequence of events.

Referring to an order passed by a Jalandhar court to block or take down “doctored” videos of Atishi, Gupta said it was an interim order and not a final determination on facts or culpability. “An interim order cannot be projected as a verdict, nor can it be used as a political shield to suppress the truth,” he said.

Gupta said Atishi had been given an opportunity to clarify her position in the House but did not do so. He said an opportunity still remained for her to withdraw her remarks and apologise before the House. “The House alone is competent to take a final view on this subject,” the speaker added.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that the FSL report in Punjab was prepared by checking the video using an AI software.