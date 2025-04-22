ATP, architect held for taking 50k bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested an assistant town planner (ATP) posted at Phagwara municipal corporation (MC) and a private architect for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000, said officials. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested an assistant town planner (ATP) posted at Phagwara municipal corporation (MC) and a private architect for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹ 50,000, said officials. (Representational image)

A spokesperson of the VB identified the accused as ATP Raj Kumar and one Rajesh Kumar, a private architect from Phagwara in Kapurthala district. They were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money, the official added.

The spokesperson said the arrests were made in connection with a complaint lodged by a Phagwara. The complainant alleged the accused architect had demanded a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh to facilitate the approval of a residential building plan from the concerned town planning official.

“After negotiation, the amount was settled at ₹50,000,” the complainant said.

The official added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act was registered at the VB police station, Jalandhar range.

The accused will be produced in a court on Tuesday and investigations are underway, the spokesperson said.