Attack on Ambala SDM’s car: No arrest in case so far

Two days after Ambala police registered an FIR in connection with the intentional attempt to hit the vehicle of Naraingarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Yash Jaluka, there has been no arrest in the case so far, said the police.

On April 6, a case was registered against unidentified assailants after the IAS officer’s car was hit while patrolling to inspect the area for any unlawful mining activities on March 28. The SDM’s private vehicle was attacked twice, when the assailants, suspected to be connected to the mining mafia, tried to chase him out of the area.

While they had fled the spot, the FIR stated that it was only after the intervention of local police that the driver of the car, which hit the SDM’s vehicle, came to apologise for the incident.

“His mobile phone was checked and there was evidence to suggest that the location of the officials was shared,” it added.

A case was registered against unidentified men under Sections 307, 279, 186 and 353 of the IPC at the Naraingarh police station.

SP Jashandeep Singh Randhwana didn’t respond to calls or texts, while DSP, Naraingarh, Randhir Singh confirmed that no arrest has been made so far.

Naraingarh police SHO Rampal Singh said there was no delay on their part as the FIR was lodged a day after the complaint was reported. “We have recovered the vehicle used in the attack, while the owner is being traced,” he added.