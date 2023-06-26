Attack on Mohali call centre employee: Police add new sections to FIR; accused still on the run

In a recent development in Alisha Parashar’s attack case, police have added sections 307 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder and voluntary causing grievous injury against the accused, but the accused are still at loose. In a recent development in Alisha Parashar’s attack case, police have added sections 307 and 325 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder and voluntary causing grievous injury against the accused, but the accused are still at loose. (HT File)

Alisha Parashar, resident of Phase 1, Mohali, suffered fractures in both arms after being attacked by two men after she returned home from work in the early hours of June 16.

The police initially registered a case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Now, the police have addedSuperintendent of Police (SP) Harinder Singh Mann was unavailable for comments, but investigating officer ASI Sohan Singh stated that they are seeking assistance from technical experts since it is unclear to establish the identity of the attackers from the CCTV cameras, which captured the two individuals assaulting the victim.

The woman whom the victim suspected of orchestrating the attack was summoned to the police station to record her statement. She maintained that she and her associates were not in town on the day of the attack. Meanwhile, Alisha underwent surgery at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector-32.

According to her family members, Alisha may take six months or more to fully recover from her injuries. Alisha’s husband, Siddharth Parashar, who also works at an international call centre, stated that the office cab had dropped Alisha outside the house around 2.45 am. As she was unlocking the door, the accused attempted to strike her in the head with a baseball bat. Alisha instinctively used her hands to protect herself. Almost immediately, another assailant appeared with a hockey stick and they both started repeatedly hitting her. The entire incident was captured on a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed near her house.