Attari rally: Sukhbir promises special industrial zone in border belt

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday appealed to the people of Punjab to stop experimenting and support their own regional party in the 2027 assembly polls, saying his party alone is committed to the welfare of the state. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal during a rally in Attari on Saturday. (Sourced)

Sukhbir, who was addressing a rally in Attari as part of the ongoing Punjab Bachao campaign, added that once the party forms the government in 2027, it would ensure the reopening of the Attari and Fazilka borders for trade with all central Asian countries, besides creating a special industrial zone in the border belt.

Sukhbir, who was accompanied by senior leader and former minister Gulzar Singh Ranike, said business in the border belt has suffered immensely due to the closure of the border.

“Once elected, we will ensure both the Attari and Fazilka borders are opened for export of fruit and vegetables, besides other commodities, to Central Asian countries. This export will go a long way in making Amritsar a hub for international trade and benefit the entire region. All Delhi-based parties, whether it be the Congress, AAP, or the BJP, have no concern for the state. Their only interest is to annex power. This is the reason development occurs only under SAD tenure and stops immediately afterwards,” he said.

Asserting that establishing industry in the border belt was also a pressing need, especially after the migration of industry to hill states due to concessions offered there, Sukhbir said the party is committed to establishing a special industrial zone in the border belt and will extend a financial package for the same to incentivise the industry to invest in this zone. This will rejuvenate the entire economy of the area, he asserted.

The SAD president went on to ask the people to name a single achievement of the erstwhile Congress governments or the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime. He said, despite a plethora of Congress chief ministers, the Congress party could not name one important landmark project or scheme initiated by them.

Addressing the gathering, senior leader Bikram Singh Majithia highlighted how the AAP regime had failed to give any compensation to the flood-hit farmers of Attari and neighbouring constituencies, besides speaking about the gangster culture which was destroying the social fabric of the state.