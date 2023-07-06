4 men attempt to kidnap 13-year-old boy at gunpoint in Amritsar

Four unidentified persons attempted to abduct a 13-year-old boy belonging to the family owning a book publishing house at gunpoint, when he was alone in a car in the posh Ranjit Avenue area on Wednesday night. The miscreants drove away the family’s car in which the boy was sitting. However, the car, after being driven for around 150 meters, came to a standstill following which the miscreants fled the spot. The family members alleged that the miscreants wanted to kidnap their son. (Representational Photo)

Amritsar police have booked four unidentified persons under the kidnapping charges on the complaint of the family members. The police said they were verifying if the miscreants wanted to abduct the boy or their intention was to steal the car.

The boy’s father said elders of the family were outside a restaurant, when his two sons were sitting in the car. He said four armed masked men forcibly entered the car, but one of his children managed to escape from their custody.

The family members alleged that the miscreants wanted to kidnap their son. They alleged that some radicals have been threatening them for last few months and the family has already requested for police protection.

Ranjit Avenue station house officer (SHO) Amanjot Kaur said their investigation to ascertain if it was a kidnapping attempt or car stealing attempt was on. She said police were working to identify and nab the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON