Audit calls for finance board’s approval before enhancement of honorarium for PU guest faculty

Even after the Panjab University (PU) syndicate’s nod to enhance the honorarium to guest faculty working at the varsity, it is learnt that the local audit department has observed that the matter needs concurrence from the board of finance (BoF) before being implemented.

The audit department observed that the BoF approval was required as the matter concerned finances.

The development has further delayed the benefit to guest faculty, who have been in limbo for years now. There are around 250 guest faculty members working in different departments of the varsity.

PU syndicate, the varsity’s executive body, in December approved the adoption of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2019 guidelines to enhance honorarium for guest faculty. As per the UGC letter, the honorarium for the guest faculty will be increased from ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per lecture and the monthly ceiling from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.

The commission had written to and notified all universities and colleges regarding the revised guidelines, consequent upon the implementation of the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission.

Besides concurrence from the BoF, the audit has also asked the varsity to go through the Punjab government’s provisions regarding the honorarium to the guest faculty.

Speaking of the developments, a senior university official said the enhancement in the honorarium of the guest faculty was in the past decided by the syndicate alone without the finance board’s approval.

After the syndicate’s decision to adopt the guidelines, the varsity also issued a circular to its departments to implement the enhancement of honorarium to the guest faculty.

A guest faculty member not wishing to be named, meanwhile, said, “We are waiting for the benefit as per the UGC guidelines. The decision of the syndicate, being the executive government of the University, should be implemented immediately without any further delay.”

Before the syndicate’s decision in December, the letter sent by the secretary of UGC was considered by the PU syndicate in March 2019, but no decision was taken and the item was withdrawn at that time.

Commenting on the matter, PU registrar YP Verma said, “The university will try to resolve the matter timely and it will be placed for BoF’s approval in its next meeting to be held in March.”

