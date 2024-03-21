Authorities vow action after Class 12 board students receive Class 11 question paper

Director school education, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday vowed action against any intentional mistake, a day after the department ordered an inquiry into how some Class 12 students received question paper of Class 11 during their ongoing board examinations. Director school education, Kashmir, Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday vowed action against any intentional mistake, a day after the department ordered an inquiry into how some Class 12 students received question paper of Class 11 during their ongoing board examinations. (Representational image)

Mir told reporters that the issue came into the knowledge of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha who immediately gave the orders to the school education department for an inquiry by a committee. “Director school education Jammu and director Kashmir are its members. We will start our inquiry tomorrow and within time we will submit our report. And whoever has made any intentional mistake will not be forgiven. Whosoever will be responsible will face legal action,” he said.

Mir said that no shortcoming will be tolerated. “This definitely has caused stress to students. Their paper will be held again. And no mistake will be tolerated,” he said.

On Wednesday, the class 12 physical education students were given the question paper of class 11 in the examination halls causing anger among the students and parents. The J&K board of school education cancelled the exam of the said subject, and the government ordered an inquiry to be conducted by a two-member committee comprising directors of school education from Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The committee has been asked to inquire into the incident of wrong distribution of Class 11 question papers to Class 12 students who appeared in the board examination.

“The terms of reference shall be to look into circumstances of the cancellation of the examination and fixing of the responsibility for negligence at supervisory and administrative level,” the order said.

The committee was also directed to co-opt any chief education officer (as required) or any other officer and submit its findings or report to the administration within seven days.