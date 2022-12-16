Auto driver arrested for raping 5-yr-old girl

An auto driver has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl after kidnapping her from a park in Dugri on Thursday evening.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh, 40, of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar. He is married.

Inspector Madhu Bala, station house officer (SHO) at Dugri police station, said the girl was playing at a park near Jain Temple in Dugri, when Sukhdev turned up there in his auto at around 5.30 pm.

He lured the girl with chocolates and kidnapped her in his auto. The accused was reportedly under the influence of liquor at the time of the incident.

He then took the girl to an isolated place and raped her in the auto. At around 11.30 pm, Sukhdev dropped her near the temple and fled.

The SHO added that when the girl reached home, her parents, who were already searching for her, found her bleeding and informed police.

Police initially lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The SHO said that they scanned footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, where the accused was captured kidnapping the girl in the auto. Police traced him on Friday and arrested him.

The victim is admitted to the hospital and is reportedly stable. Her parents are labourers.

12-year-old kidnapped by foster father

Jagraon police have booked a Moga man for kidnapping his 12-year-old foster daughter, who was allegedly raped by his son, from the home of her biological parents in Kaunke Kalan village.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim’s father. He told police that he is related to the accused and they had adopted his daughter. However, the accused’s son had raped the girl a few months ago, after which she started living with them again.

On Thursday, the accused allegedly took the girl with him in a car, when her parents were not at home.

The Jagraon sadar police have lodged an FIR under Section 365 of Indian Penal Code.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector Jugraj Singh, in-charge police post Galib Kalan said that the case is being investigated.