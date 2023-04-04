Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Auto driver shot dead in Sonepat village

Auto driver shot dead in Sonepat village

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 04, 2023 01:13 AM IST

A 32-year-old auto driver was shot dead allegedly by two unknown bike-borne assailants on the National Highway-44 at Sonepat’s Kumaspur village, police said on Monday.

A 32-year-old auto driver was shot dead allegedly by two unknown bike-borne assailants on the National Highway-44 at Sonepat’s Kumaspur village, police said on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
The deceased has been identified as Amit alias Chiku. A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the incident took place when Amit was going on foot towards his village and when he reached near a liquor vend, unidentified assailants shot him dead.

“Five bullets were recovered from his body and we are ascertaining the reasons behind the brutal murder. His body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy. A murder case has been registered against unknown assailants and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them,” the spokesman added.

KU VC gets additional charge of Ayush University V-C

KARNAL : Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Somnath Sachdeva has been given the additional charge of the vice-chancellor of Shri Krishna Ayush University. As per the notification issued by the office of the Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, the Kurukshetra University V-C will also perform the duties of the vice-chancellor of Ayush University in addition to his present duties until the permanent appointment of a new vice-chancellor is made. The post fell vacant after the tenure of Baldev Dhiman expired.

autopsy vice-chancellor liquor vend murder case kurukshetra university bandaru dattatreya sonepat + 5 more
