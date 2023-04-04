Auto driver shot dead in Sonepat village
The auto driver who was shot dead in Sonepat village has been identified as Amit alias Chiku. A spokesman of the Sonepat police said the incident took place when Amit was going on foot towards his village and when he reached near a liquor vend, unidentified assailants shot him dead.
A 32-year-old auto driver was shot dead allegedly by two unknown bike-borne assailants on the National Highway-44 at Sonepat’s Kumaspur village, police said on Monday.
“Five bullets were recovered from his body and we are ascertaining the reasons behind the brutal murder. His body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy. A murder case has been registered against unknown assailants and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them,” the spokesman added.
